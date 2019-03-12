RRC Recruitment 2019: Registration for RRB Group D Level-1 posts to begin today

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will be releasing application form and registration link for RRC Group D 2019 today at 5 p.m.

The recruitment is for 1,03,769 posts of Group D Level 1.

According to an official notification by the Ministry of Railways, the registration for RRB Group D 2019 exam will close on Friday 12 April at 11.59 p.m.

Candidates may note that the last date to deposit the application fee online is April 23. Payment through SBI challan or post office is April 18, before 1 p.m.

The final submission of form should be done by April 26 and the exam will be held between September and October 2019.

RECRUITMENT PROCESS:

1) Only single online application has to be submitted by the candidate to the RRB/RRC of their choice for all the notified posts of that RRB/RRC.

2) The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

DETAILS ABOUT VACANCIES

The Level 1 posts category includes vacancy for Track maintenance Grade IV, Helper/assistant in various technical department, Level 1 posts in other departments.

EXAMINATION PROCESS:

All the eligible candidates have to undergo a Computer Based Test on the specified date, time and venue as per the e-call letter to be downloaded by the candidates from the websites of RRBs/RRCs.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC(Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-30%. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB Level 1 2019 recruitment: HOW TO APPLY:

1) Visit the official websites of RRBs of your respective zones

2) In the latest update section find CEN01/2019 application form.

3) Click on the appliation link.

3) Fill the required details.

4) Scan and upload your signatures and passport-sized photograph.

5) Click on submit.

6)Pay online application fee.

7) Save and take printout of the application form.

NOTE: Click here to visit the official notofication