Rs 333 for one plate of Paani Puri! Netizens react to high food prices at Mumbai airport

Co-founder and COO of Sugar Cosmetics, Kaushik Mukherjee, took it to X to express his astonishment after he saw a plate of the Indian delicacy, paani puri, being sold for Rs 333 at one of the Mumbai airports.

He shared a post with a picture of India’s most loved street food dishes- dahi puri, paani puri and sev puri. Each of the dishes shown in the picture had 8 pieces and were priced at Rs 333 for one plate.

Related Articles

Mukherjee wrote, "Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn’t know this expensive.” The post was widely viewed and received over 42,000 views on X.

Many users responded to the post empathising with Mukherjee and stated how they have faced abnormally high food prices at the airports.

X user Pradeep Krishnakumar commented on the post, “The value of that last Sukhi Puri at the end just went up!”

The value of that last Sukhi Puri at the end just went up! — Pradeep Krishnakumar (@pradeep__kk) April 29, 2024

Another user replied with a dialogue from Amir Khan's film 3 Idiots.

He wrote, “Paneer to kuch dino baad sonar ki dukan pe milega itti itti theliyo main (In a few days, paneer will be sold at the goldsmith's in small packets,” he wrote, citing the famous dialogue.

Airport food is known to be priced at higher prices, often leaving travellers with limited dining options.

Even last year, a restaurant at the Mumbai airport was in discussion on X as it offered dosa and buttermilk for ₹600 to ₹620 and when a consumer wishes to add coffee, the price increases.

In the previous year, a journalist's report about paying ₹490 for two samosas, a cup of tea, and a water bottle at Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport went viral.