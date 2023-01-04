Rs 42,000! What Flipkart has to pay for not delivering mobile phone after payment

E-commerce major Flipkart has been ordered to pay Rs 42,000 to a Bengaluru customer for not delivering a cellphone even after receiving full payment of Rs 12,499 in advance.

Flipkart has been fined by the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay the amount of Rs 42,000. The authority said the company has to pay Rs 12,499 with yearly interest of 12 per cent, as well as a Rs 20,000 fine, and Rs 10,000 for legal expenditure.

Chairperson M Shobha, and member Renukadevi Deshapande gave the verdict.

Divyashree J, a resident of Rajajinagar area in Bengaluru, had filed a complaint against Flipkart in this regard. She said that she had booked a mobile on January 15, 2022, and it was expected to be delivered on the next day.

The company had got the full payment from the customer, but did not deliver the mobile to her.

The order stated that Flipkart has shown total negligence regarding service and followed unethical practices.

The order further stated that the customer has suffered financial loss and mental trauma as the phone was not delivered on time.

The customer had made payment of instalments without the cellphone being delivered to her and she had also contacted customer care many times, the order stated.