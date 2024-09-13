'Rs 500 max. Don't watch it, it costs more than that': Netizens react after Mumbai-based Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for high ticket prices of Dil-Luminati India Tour

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has come under fire for the exorbitant ticket prices for his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour. An influencer, known for their outspoken opinions on social media, has slammed the singer for charging Rs 20-25,000 for just one ticket, calling it "ridiculous" in the current economic climate.

Mumbai-based comedian and social media influencer Saumya Sahni took to social media to express her disappointment with the ticket prices. She argued that such high prices are unaffordable for most fans and will discourage many from attending the tour.

She said, "I might regret saying this later, but I absolutely have to ki ek Indian artiste ka koi haq nahi banta ki woh 20-25 hazar rupaye ek concert ke charge kare jab woh six cities play kar rahe hai. Woh teen sets play kar sakte hai. Kyunki aapke core audience ke paas paisa nahi hai, employment nahi hai, ek bohut hi limited means of entertainment hai. Bohot hi kam artistes hai joh iss desh ke liye, unki language mein perform kar pate hain. Aur uske baad ek middle-class insaan ka koi access nahi hai us artiste tak (No Indian artiste should charge ₹20-25 thousand for one concert in India when they are playing in so many cities. They can do more sets in each city because your audience has no money or employment and limited means of entertainment. To see someone like him sing in our language means a lot but middle-class people have no access to him)."

Saumya added, "It is very wild to me that an artiste jiska concert bachche bhi dekhne jaa sakte hain, ek middle class family dekhne jaa sakti thi... they make so much money overseas that they could exempt these things for the country. Like bahar artiste ke sau-dedh sau dollar ke ticket hote hain, ki bas utna hi jitna ek set up ke liye chahiye. Lollapalooza ke passes kitne kam ke hain eine bade lineup ke baad bhi (Kids and families could have gone for his concert. He makes so much money with his overseas shows that he could have been more considerate towards his fans in India and charged a little less. In comparison, international artists charge around $100-150 for a ticket. Lollapalooza passes, too, cost less despite the massive lineup of performances)."

"Respect for speaking facts 🔥," a user commented on Instagram. Another one wrote, “He’s gonna realise this when he’s singing and nobody sings back.” Another said, “ ₹500 max. Don't watch it, it costs more than that. I will watch it on YouTube. A comment also read, "Being a middle-class person never expected Diljeet to be so drowned in fame and money lust."

A third user commented, “Diljeet could easily sell out multiple stadium shows per city, but money > fanbase I guess! Didn't expect it.”

In early September, Diljit Dosanjh revealed the dates for the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Tickets went on presale on September 10 and were available for general purchase on Thursday afternoon. As expected, they sold out within minutes, sparking a lot of buzz on X (formerly Twitter) about the overwhelming demand for the tour.