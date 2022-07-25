Rs 58,000 crore disbursed under Rythu Bandhu scheme: Telangana govt

The Telangana government has so far released Rs 58,102 crore under its flagship 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, a welfare programme meant to incentivise state's farmers for their work, an official release said on Monday.

The state government has also released Rs 7654.43 crore during the Kharif season (Vanakalam)-Rs 5,000 per acre benefitting 68,94,486 farmers across the state covering 1.53 crore acres-, it said.

The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has increased its power installed capacity to 17,234 MW from 7778 MW in 2014 when the state was formed.

"This (Rythu Bandhu) is the first scheme in the country specifically designed and brought out for farmers. The scheme saves farmers from borrowing from private lenders. Under Rythu Bandhu scheme farmers get Rs 5000 for each acre twice a year," it said.