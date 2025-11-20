'₹32K bag that costs as much as rent': A CEO explains why India’s middle class keeps buying it

In India’s metros, a cabin bag now costs as much as a month’s rent — and millions are lining up to buy it.

A ₹32,000 suitcase — not luxury, not premium — has become the latest status symbol for India’s urban middle class. But one CEO says it’s not about quality. It’s about anxiety.

“₹32K = Monthly rent in most Indian metros. For a bag that does what ₹4K does,” wrote Valance Fernandes, a startup executive, in a viral LinkedIn post slamming what he calls “Insecurity Pricing.”

These aren’t Louis Vuitton buyers dropping ₹2 lakh without a thought. Nor are they bargain-hunting pragmatists. They’re middle-class professionals stuck in between — consultants just promoted, startup employees with stock but no liquidity, dual-income couples pulling in ₹20–30 lakh a year.

“They’ve found your exact insecurity price point,” Fernandes wrote. “You’re not rich enough to not care, but too status-conscious to buy sensible.”

The post, which has drawn thousands of reactions, suggests India’s middle class is no longer buying products for utility — it’s buying comfort for income guilt. “We’re buying therapy for our income anxiety,” Fernandes wrote.

Marketers know this psychology well. “This isn’t just about function — it’s emotional validation,” said Meera Shah, a Mumbai-based consumer behavior analyst. “The ₹32K bag says, ‘I’ve made it,’ even if your savings say otherwise.”

The backlash was swift — and divided. Some users applauded Fernandes for naming what they felt but couldn’t say. Others accused him of shaming aspiration.