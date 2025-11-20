'I have a runway of just two months': ₹70 lakh IIT manager laid off, no job in 7 months

A mid-level IT manager from an old IIT, once earning ₹70 lakh per annum, now finds himself jobless and desperate, struggling to land even an interview after seven months of relentless searching. His story—posted anonymously on Reddit—has struck a chord across India’s tech circles, revealing a quiet crisis unfolding in the country’s white-collar workforce.

The ex-manager shared how he was laid off from a Nifty50 firm due to restructuring, just weeks after depleting savings to buy a new home. Now, he’s renting it out to cover EMIs while battling financial ruin. “My savings are depleting really fast… I have a runway of just two months,” he wrote. Despite premium accounts on LinkedIn and Naukri, only two interviews came his way in seven months.

Even friends in the industry haven’t helped. “At this level, options are few. I’m even okay with lower pay but not even getting calls. It’s all crashing down,” the post reads. The emotional toll is just as severe. "I have a family and everyone is so stressed and sad."

Responses poured in, echoing the sentiment that mid-career tech professionals—especially middle managers—are facing the hardest squeeze in today’s volatile IT job market.

“Worst for middle managers,” posted user Arun. “Feel especially bad for people who just got pushed from IC to management and then got laid off.”

Ayan, another user, called the IT scenario “brutal” and warned it won’t ease soon. “One should always have multiple income streams, especially in the service industry,” he said, pointing to his own experience in trading Nifty options, which now supplements his income. “Multiple income sources are very crucial in today’s world.”

Tech commentator Vishal Raina added perspective on the macro shift: “With possible H-1B restrictions and many MNCs setting up data centers in India, the job situation will improve in the short term. But in the long term, high-paying tech jobs will become much more limited.”