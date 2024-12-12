'RSVP- Rishtedar Saare Vahi Pakau': Hilarious Indian wedding invite roasting guests goes viral 

A wedding invitation that recently circulated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has garnered widespread attention for its humorous and candid approach to the traditional norms associated with Indian weddings. The invite playfully critiques common wedding stereotypes and family dynamics, offering a refreshing departure from the usual formalities and serious tones typically found in such announcements.

Presented in a light-hearted manner, the invitation humorously exaggerates the bride and groom's achievements while playfully teasing typical family interactions. For instance, the bride is introduced as “Sharma Ji ki ladki” (Sharma Ji’s daughter), known for her academic prowess, while the groom is described as “Gopal Ji ka ladka” (Gopal Ji’s son), a B.Tech graduate who now runs a shop.

Here is the invite:

The shaadi card is 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iHN99QXofB — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) December 10, 2024

Highlighting the often intricate scheduling of weddings, the invitation refers to the chosen date as a “holy day” selected by three priests, alluding to its coinciding with a relative’s exam schedule. This commentary resonates with many families where wedding dates are commonly juggled to accommodate various personal commitments.

The reception details within the invite extend this humour, poking fun at family dynamics, including anticipated squabbles among relatives like “Bua and Fufa Ji” (aunt and uncle). Guests are humorously warned to keep an eye on their children, as the invite underscores that the lavish stage is “not their playground,” referencing the chaos often created by kids at weddings.

Further adding to the merriment, the RSVP section features tongue-in-cheek descriptions of family members, labelling them as “Rishtedar Saare Vahi Pakau” (All the same boring relatives). The invitation highlights typical roles—such as the maternal uncle and aunt, identified as the usual gift-givers, and the “in-house kalesh experts” (drama creators), with a humorous nod to the “irritating bachche” (annoying kids) commonly scarring wedding photos.

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 221,300 views and eliciting numerous reactions from amused users.

One commenter remarked, “My son got married in January 24, if I had seen this card before that I would have used it.”

Another user exclaimed, “Itna each bhi hajam nahi hota” (Even this level of honesty is hard to digest), capturing the essence of the invitation’s cheeky honesty.