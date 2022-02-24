Russian forces invade Ukraine: Here's how the world reacted

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a military operation in eastern Ukraine to defend separatists in the country has prompted outrage from across the globe with people condemning Putin's act.

Russian President, in a surprise statement shortly before 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT, said, “I have made the decision of a military operation.”

Despite Putin’s claim that it's a military action, soon explosions were heard across Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also warned that a "full-scale invasion" was underway.

Putin also called Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home", adding that the special military action was meant for "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

Russian President’s this act has been swiftly condemned by several nations, warning of heavy sanctions to come for the attack. Here's how the world reacted:

Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Russian leader of launching a full-scale invasion. Kuleba tweeted, "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Kuleba, in a tweet, to Ukrainians around the globe said, “Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win.”

India

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, warned that there is a risk to the "peace and security of the region” and added that if the situation is in danger of "spiralling into a major crisis.”

The Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, issued an advisory to all Indian nationals in Ukraine and said, “The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit.”

IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.

United States

US President Joe Biden, who has ruled out putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, said that "world will hold Russia accountable" for the attack against Ukraine. Biden also warned that the Russian President’s actions will cause "catastrophic loss of life."

Biden, in a statement, shortly after Putin announces military operations in Ukraine, said he would address the US public to outline the "consequences" for Russia and called the attack "unprovoked and unjustified.”

Britain

UK’s Prime Minster Boris Johnson said "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

Barbara Woodward, British ambassador to the UN, said “This is a grave day for Ukraine and for the principles of the United Nations. We and our partners have been clear that there will be consequences for Russia's actions.”

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General, NATO, while condemning Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack, said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences.

Finland

Sauli Niinistö, President, Finland, said that he strongly condemns the military measures Russia has started in Ukraine. Niinistö said “Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine."

Sanctions imposed

Even before Putin's announcement, dozens of nations had imposed sanctions on Russia, further reducing Russian influence and banks out of global markets. The threat of war has already fractured Ukraine's economy and raised the spectre of massive casualties, energy shortages across Europe and global economic chaos.

Many western countries and Japan, in response to Putin's Monday announcement, imposed sanctions on Russian banks and individuals but held off their toughest measures until an invasion began.

The US increased the pressure on February 23 and imposed penalties on the Russian firm building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Germany has also frozen approvals for the pipeline amid concerns that it could allow Moscow to weaponise energy supplies.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to hold the Kremlin accountable. They tweeted, “In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.”

