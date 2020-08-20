Sachin Tendulkar wants his first car, a Maruti 800, back -- and you can help

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is looking to bring back his first car -- a Maruti 800 -- back home. Tendulkar said that he bought the car with his own money after he became a professional cricketer. The master blaster said that he does not have the car with him anymore -- and here's how you can help.

Speaking at a special episode of Mudit Dani's show 'In the Sportlight', Tendulkar said that he is keen to have his car back as it has sentimental value for him. He appealed to the people who bought the car from him. "My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar has come a long way from his Maruti 800 days. He is known for his passion for cars. Legendary race-car driver Michael Schumacher had famously gifted Tendulkar 360 Modena Ferrari. The batsman later sold the Ferrari to a Surat-based businessman.

The former cricketer's passion for cars began at an early age when he would spot exotic cars for hours along with his brother from the balcony of his Bandra house. "There was a massive open drive-in movie hall near my house where people used to park their cars and watch the movie, sitting in it. So I, along with my brother, used to stand in our balcony for hours to watch those cars," said Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar also recalled his first entry into the dressing room where he came face to face with his idol Sunil Gavaskar. "I was standing right in front of the dressing room (as a ball boy), so I could observe how players prepare themselves for the game. Later I got invited by my hero Gavaskar in the dressing room," he said.

Not only cricket, Tendulkar used to play table tennis during his growing years too. He said he used to play table tennis for close to five to six hours during summer holidays between the interval of his morning and evening cricket sessions and he loved indulging in the sport.

