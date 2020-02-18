Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus best sporting moment award

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus best sporting moment award on Monday for the historic 2011 World Cup win. The moment when Tendulkar was lifted by his teammates won him this award for the best sporting moment.

After the 2011 World Cup final victory, the excited Indian team rushed to Tendulkar, lifted him and made a lap of honour. Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh presented the trophy to the Master Blaster after the tennis veteran Bros Becker announced him as the winner.

Tendulkar in his winning speech said,"It's incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates."

Becker asked Tendulkar about what he was feeling at the moment and the Indian cricketing legend talked about how winning the 2011 World Cup was an important moment for him. Tendulkar said, "My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party. But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that's how my journey began."

Tendulkar also said that the South African revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela or Madiba also had a profound impact on him as the latter's "hardships did not affect his leadership". Tendulkar also strongly feels that Madiba's most important message was "sport unites everyone".

Also read: Oscars 2020: Full list of Winners

Also read: Oscars winners 2020: Brad Pitt bags best-supporting actor award for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'