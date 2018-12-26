Salman Khan announces huge discounts on Being Human clothing to mark 52nd birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday tomorrow. On the special day, the famous Khan of Bollywood has decided to offer "gifts" to his fans across the country. The actor took to Twitter to announce that his popular clothing brand, Being Human, will offer up to 60 per cent discount on all clothing products for just one day on December 27.

Talking about the sale offer, Salman said: "Birthday mera, gift aap sab k liye! (It is my birthday but gifts will be for all of you)". "On December 27, for just one day, all Being Human stores, beinghumanclothing.com, and all partner outlet partners will offer up to 50 per cent discount on all men's wear and up to 60 per cent off on women wear," Khan said in a 26-second video posted on Twitter.

Birthday mera, gift aap sab k liye! sirf #2712 ko matlab one day only at all Being Human stores and online ( https://t.co/3c4JCUKIp2) Toh poora saaf kar do!!! @bebeinghuman pic.twitter.com/etm46UhMZ8 - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 25, 2018

Apart from owning Being Human, Salman also endorses a range of brands, including Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum. He also runs the Salman Khan Foundation, a registered charitable trust that works in the areas of education and healthcare for the underprivileged. Royalties from the sales of all Being Human products support the causes of education and healthcare of the underprivileged, says the foundation.

Also read: Bigg Boss 12: This is how much Salman Khan earns from the reality show

Salman Khan's previous movies have also done well on the box office. His Tiger Zinda Hai and the recent Race 3, both went on to become box office hits. He also hosts television reality TV show Bigg Boss 12. He was last seen in a cameo role in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

This year, Salman Khan had made it to the Forbes' list of the highest-paid male actors. Khan was placed on the 9th spot with earnings of $38.5 million. The actor was in the company of Hollywood and international bigwigs like Will Smith, George Clooney, Jackie Chan, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

Also read: The atonement! How Salman Khan built Being Human to help thousands

Also watch: Video: Salman Khan conviction may prove costly to Bollywood

Edited by Manoj Sharma