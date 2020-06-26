Salons, beauty parlours to reopen in Maharashtra from June 28; state govt issues SOPs

After over three months of shutdown, hair salons in Maharashtra will be allowed to reopen from June 28. The state government, on Thursday, issued a revised set of guidelines as part of phase four of Mission Begin Again in adherence with standard operating procedures (SOPs) about hygiene and cleanliness.

As per the guidelines, only select services like hair cut and dyeing, waxing and threading will be allowed as of now in these outlets. Skin-related services will not be allowed.

Further, the government has mandated staff to wear protective gear, including gloves, aprons, and masks. The barbershop/ beauty parlour owner will have to ensure that proper sanitisation of the workplace is done after each service. Also, all common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours. The guidelines suggest salon owners use disposal towels napkins on customers. Non-disposal equipment should be sanitised and sterilised after each service, it said.

Salon operators in Maharashtra had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provides them a financial package. According to State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, as many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses suffered due to the lockdown in the state.

So far, under the 'Mission Begin Again', markets, shops, vehicular traffic and suburban train for essential services staff have started. Private and government offices with restricted staff have also started operating.

