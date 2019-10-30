SBI declares junior associate main exam 2019 result; here's how to check your rank

The State Bank of India has declared the results of SBI clerk or junior associate main examination 2019 on Wednesday. SBI had conducted junior associates (customer support and sales) on August 10 and September 20. A total of 8938 candidates have qualified in the SBI Clerk mains exam.



Dear Applicants, the results of Junior Associate- Main Exam- 2019 have been declared. Please visit this link for details: https://t.co/W03e8ukCAp pic.twitter.com/mOVAXYXfea State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 30, 2019

How to check SBI clerk exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the top right corner, click on 'career' option

Step 3: Click on junior associates (customer support and sales) link

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: A PDF file with selected candidates' roll number will appear

Step 6: Download the pdf

Step 7: Keep it for future reference

The result can also be checked by opening the pdf link .

Candidates who have cleared the SBI clerk or junior associate main examination 2019 will now have to attend a test of knowledge of specified opted language as part of selection process. This test will be conducted before the appointment. Candidates who will fail to qualify this test will not be offered any appointment.

Please note, candidates who have Class 10 or 12th marksheet or evidence having studied specified local language will not be required to undergo a language test.

Pay scale

The starting salary for the post is Rs 13,075 (Rs 11, 765 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

Probation period

Selected candidates will be on probation for six months.

SBI Clerk job description

The SBI Clerk or SBI Junior Associates work as Single Window Operator (SWO) in State Bank of India (SBI) wherein they look after the day-to-day activities of the bank. They have to deal with customers and address their concerns.