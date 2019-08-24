SBI PO Main Result 2019 declared: Here's how to check your result status

SBI PO Mains Result 2019: SBI PO 2019 Mains exam result has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website-sbi.co.in. Candidates who have appeared for the SBI PO Main Exam can directly check their scored results online.

SBI PO 2019 Prelims:

SBI PO 2019 Prelims Exam was conducted on 8th and 9th June 2019. This year, lakhs of aspirants wanting to work in the banking sector applied for a total of 2000 posts for Probationary Officers (PO) in various branches of SBI.

SBI PO 2019 Main Exam:

SBI conducted PO Main examination on July 20, 2019. Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO Main Results provided in the form of a list, containing the details of 'selected candidates for the interview'.

SBI PO 2019 Group Exercise & Personal Interview:

The selected candidates who have passed the SBI PO main 2019 exam will be eligible to appear for the Phase III recruitment process, namely 'group exercise & personal interview'. Both the group exercise and Personal interview will be conducted in the month of September. The Admit cards for group exercise and personal interview are likely to be uploaded on the official website of SBI by August end. Further details about III Phase of the recruitment process will be sent to candidates through SMS separately.

How to check and download their result for the SBI PO Main Result 2019

Following are the steps to check SBI PO 2019 Main Result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Download the PDF file and Save this result PDF.

Step 3: SBI PO Main Result (PDF File) will be displayed on the screen. This file contains the shortlisted data of selected students. Open the file.

Step 4: Candidates can use CTRL-F to search the Name or Roll number from the Merit list.

Step 5: If your Name and Roll Number are there in the list, you have qualified in SBI PO Main 2019.

Step 6: Take a print out of the same for future reference

Step 7: Selected candidates will be called for the process of Group Discussion and Interview.

Note- The total score of SBI Mains exam and the interview is considered for selecting the final candidates for the post of Probationary Officers in various branches of SBI across the country.

What after SBI PO Main Result 2019?

SBI had recently released the notification regarding the filling of various vacancies, for which the exams were conducted for the recruitment of 2000 POs across the country. The collective scores achieved in the overall SBI Mains exam, as well as the interview process, will be taken into account for the final selection of the candidates for the post of POs in various branches of SBI across the country.

