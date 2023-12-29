Scrap airplane gets stuck under bridge in Bihar's Motihari; watch video

In a peculiar turn of events, the fuselage of an aircraft became wedged under the Piprakothi bridge in Bihar's Motihari, triggering a significant traffic snarl in the vicinity. The aircraft, en route from Mumbai to Assam, encountered an unforeseen obstacle, resulting in a perplexing scene as the sizable fragment obstructed the roadway.

Local truck drivers and residents swiftly rallied together, lending a hand to dislodge the aircraft debris and ease the traffic gridlock.

This incident eerily echoes a similar occurrence from November last year in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, where another aircraft found itself lodged beneath a road underpass during transportation from Kochi to Hyderabad atop a trailer hitched to a truck.

These unusual incidents underscore the logistical challenges and potential hazards involved in the transportation of oversized cargo, prompting renewed discussions on safety measures and logistical protocols for moving such substantial items across roadways.