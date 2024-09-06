Sea facing Gurugram 100 cr flat? Resident shares video as luxury cars pass through waterlogged roads

Gurgaon experienced significant disruptions on Wednesday morning as heavy rainfall led to waterlogged roads and severe traffic congestion across the city. The Gurgaon Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) reported that multiple teams were dispatched to address the situation and facilitate the quick discharge of water, particularly on major thoroughfares affected by the downpour.

A viral video shared by former Meta employee Anushri Pawar showcased the flooding on Golf Course Road, one of Gurgram's key arterial routes. The video highlighted the impact of the rain on traffic, with luxury vehicles navigating through deep water in one of the city's most affluent neighbourhoods, known for its high-end apartments priced at ₹100 crores.

Pawar's video drew attention to the condition of the roads outside ultra-luxury housing projects, prompting her to question, "What should we call this? River Facing or Sea Facing?" She expressed disbelief at the state of the roads after just half an hour of rain, emphasizing the irony that residents would still consider purchasing flats in such conditions.

What should we call this? River Facing or Sea Facing?

This is the condition of Roads in front of 100 crores #Camillias and #Magnolias in #GolfCourseRoad in #Gurgaon

This is the condition of roads in just half an hour rain and ppl here will still buy flats in 100 crores👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CgIjyLlaBb — Anushri Pawar (@Anushri_Pawar) September 4, 2024

The video sparked outrage on social media, with many users criticising the ongoing drainage issues in Gurugram.

One user commented, "Aren’t you proud of the fact that Modi ji made Indians so rich that they can afford to buy a 100 crore house in a shithole?"

Criticising the condition of roads another user commenter, "he millennium city has no drainage system. The administration is useless. Builders like DLF sell apartments worth crores because there are people willing to shell out that kind of money despite the city having zero urban infrastructure. They are happy inside their plush homes."

Concerns about the city's infrastructure were echoed by Hitendra Khatri, who remarked on the inadequacy of the rainwater drainage system, stating, "What we are seeing is nothing else but poor city infrastructure design lacking a rain drainage system."