‘Seema is now cancer-free’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath celebrates wife’s recovery in a ‘super fun’ way

The biggest achievement in a person's life is not only surviving a life-threatening illness, but also their spirit and perseverance, which can be an inspiration to many. Zerodha’s founder Nithin Kamath, recently posted on his LinkedIn account about how happy he was that his wife had recovered fully from cancer.

In a post, he wrote, "Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun Devils Circuit last week, along with a few others from @zerodhaonline. 1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness.”

Kamath claimed that he and his wife Seema went to Devil's Circuit, a sports entertainment complex, to celebrate the happy occasion with other members of the Zerodha community. He claimed that a year after receiving a diagnosis, undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, Seema was healthy again.

Earlier, on International Women's Day, the businessman shared a touching post on his LinkedIn account about his wife's breast cancer diagnosis in November 2021. Additionally, he forwarded the URL to Seema's blog, which described her experience from diagnosis to recovery.

“Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being. Happy Women's Day,” Kamath’s post read.

In a previous blog post, Seema Patil discussed her battle with cancer. “I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Nov 2021,” she wrote.

During a routine full-body checkup, Patil's cancer was discovered. She received extensive medical care, including chemotherapy, which caused her to lose muscle mass and become more exhausted more quickly.

“Chemo drugs kill all growth cells within the body, which means that I am quickly losing muscle mass and feel tired much faster. I still try to get some form of exercise, not just for my body, but for my mind as well. Trying to do whatever to feel normal,” she wrote.

Patil made sure to keep up her healthy lifestyle despite how taxing her treatment was. She returned to the treadmill one week after having her mastectomy.

