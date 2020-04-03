Shah Rukh Khan joins fight against coronavirus

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, through his four companies Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, has announced a series of initiatives to help fight the coronavirus menace in India.

"My team and I have discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference, " Khan said.

The companies will initially focus only on Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

In a joint statement, Khan and his companies listed out seven initiative to ensure basic essential to those that are deprived of them. His IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will donate to the PM CARES fund. Red Chillies Entertainment will donate to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

KKR and Meer Foundation will donate 50,000 personal protective equipments to Maharashtra and West Bengal governments. Meer foundation, along with Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation will provide food to over 5,500 families and set up a kitchen to produce 2,000 cooked meals for household and hospitals that need them.

Meer Foundation and Roti Foundation, set up by former Director-General of Maharashtra Police F Sivanandhan, will provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for at least a month. Meer Foundation will alsoprovide essential items and groceries to over 2,500 wage workers across Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan urged people to look out for themselves and each other. He said, "This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead."

He encouraged people to work together to fight the coronavirus pandemic.