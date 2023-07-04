Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in US, undergoes surgery: Report

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of one of his project in Los Angeles. According to a report, Khan met with an accident and hurt his nose, following which, the actor had to go through a minor surgery.

“SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital,” a source told ETimes.

The source further added that the actor's team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home, the source added.

Neither the actor nor his team has issued any statement in this regard so far.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Sidharth Anand's Pathaan. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released on January 25, crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the gross worldwide box office.

Seeing the global success of the film, Khan had thanked the audience for bringing life back to the cinema.

"All of us here are extremely grateful - first, to the audience; and second, to all the people in media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have curtailed the happy release of this film," the Pathaan actor said.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his second release, Jawan. Jawan promises SRK in a never-seen-before avatar and will see him sharing screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi is said to be playing the antagonist.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will release on September 7 in theatres.

Khan also has Dunki and Tiger 3 in his pipeline.