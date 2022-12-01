scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Trends
Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah at Mecca after wrapping up movie shoot in Saudi Arabia

Feedback

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah at Mecca after wrapping up movie shoot in Saudi Arabia

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be done anytime

Shah Rukh Khan at Mecca Shah Rukh Khan at Mecca

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah at the holy shit of Mecca.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be done anytime.

On Wednesday, he thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture via Twitter for allowing a 'smooth' shoot schedule of his upcoming movie Dunki.

In the video, the actor also thanked the entire cast and crew of the film and shared that it was ‘lovely’ shooting in the country. He also thanked Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture for letting them shoot at ‘spectacular locations’.
 

Published on: Dec 01, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Dec 01, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS