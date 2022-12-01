Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah at Mecca after wrapping up movie shoot in Saudi Arabia

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah at the holy shit of Mecca.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be done anytime.

On Wednesday, he thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture via Twitter for allowing a 'smooth' shoot schedule of his upcoming movie Dunki.

In the video, the actor also thanked the entire cast and crew of the film and shared that it was ‘lovely’ shooting in the country. He also thanked Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture for letting them shoot at ‘spectacular locations’.

