Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat gets a new, diamond-studded nameplate; pictures go viral

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' seems to be the talk of the town as it recently got its new diamond-studded nameplate and an entrance door. With this, Mannat has become one of the top trends on Twitter as it caught the attention of netizens across the country.
The 'Don' actor has one of the largest fan-following with about 42.9 million followers on Twitter, 32.6 million followers on Instagram, and about 42 million followers on Facebook. Khan, who is massively popular among his fans, is also known for greeting his fans from his house -- the latest one being his birthday on November 2.
Images of Mannat's new name plate has been widely shared on social media since yesterday, particularly by Khan's fan clubs who termed it as "beautiful gift" and called it "grand."
"And this is how our #Mannat new gate and the diamond name plates look in the day light. Absolutely stunning isn't it?," one of the fan clubs wrote on Twitter.
"#ShahRukhKhan changes His house name plate and #Mannat starts trending on Twitter in India. That's the aura of Shah Rukh Khan," wrote another fan club.
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects --
The 'Chak De! India' actor who also had a cameo in 'Brahmastra Part One' will be seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on November 2, while the movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.
He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu, and Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.
