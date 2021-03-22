Shaheed Diwas 2021: Martyrs' Day date, wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, quotes; why it is celebrated in india

Shaheed Diwas, also called Martyrs' Day, is celebrated in India on March 23 every year. On this day, Indians pay tributes to the people who had lost their lives in the struggle for India's independence. Every year, various leaders organise events to remember slain freedom fighters. They express their gratitude for the fallen.

Why Shaheed Diwas is celebrated

On Shaheed Diwas, Indians in particular pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. These freedom fighters had lost their lives on March 23 in 1931 during the struggle for India's independence. They were hanged for assassinating British officer John Saunders in 1928.

Why is Shaheed Diwas important

Singh, Thapar and Rajguru were very young when they gave ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Their story continues to inspire the youth today.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic it is unlikely that the Shaheed Diwas celebration would be in full swing. Here are Shaheed Diwas wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status and quotes which you can share and pay tribute to the fallen freedom fighters.

Shaheed Diwas 2021 Wishes and Messages

The martyr sacrifices themselves entirely in vain. Or rather not in vain; for they make the selfish more selfish, the lazy more lazy, the narrow narrower.

A martyr can never cooperate with death, go to death in a way that they're not trying to escape.

The martyr cannot be dishonoured. Every lash inflicted is a tongue of fame; every prison a more illustrious abode.

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Me Hai, Dekhna Hai Zor Kitna Baazu-E-Kaatil Me Hai!

Jashan Ajaadi Ka Mubarak Ho Desh Waalo Ko, Fande Se Mahobbaat Thi Hum Watan Ke Matwaalo

Shaheed Diwas 2021 WhatsApp and Facebook Status

The presence of the nation stands on the foundation that has been laid on the lives of the freedom fighters. These martyrs sacrificed their lives to ensure that the future generation gets the freedom from chains of slavery.

They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me. Then they will have my dead body, but not my obedience.

Hans Hans Ke Chade Sooli Par; Jo Marne Se the Na Kabhi Dare; Unhi Shaheedon Kee Chitaon Par Lagte Hain Har Baras Mele; Jo Jung-E-Azadi Mein Sabse Aage Hokar Hain Ladein!

Martyrdom is a price one pays to ensure freedom for coming generations. Salute to all martyrs who ensured our freedom by sacrificing their lives.

The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the nation.

Shaheed Diwas 2021 Quotes

"The people who have really made history are the martyrs"

"Oh, Lord! Grant me a hundred births in India. But grant me this, too, that each time I may give up my life in the service of the Motherland"

"The people who have really made history are the martyrs"

Mit Gaye Jo Khushi Se Watan Ke Naam Par; Aao Sachhe Dil Se Unhein Hum Yaad Karein; De Gaye Jo Humein Khuli Hawa Azadi Kee; Aao Aise Shaheedon Ko Sar Jhuka Kar Parnaam Karein!

Also Read: When Is Holi 2021? Date, time, significance; why is it celebrated?