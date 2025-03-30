'Shameful': H&M's plan to use AI clones of human models sparks debate over job security in fashion

Swedish fashion giant H&M's plans to generate digital clones of 30 models using artificial intelligence (AI) for upcoming social media and marketing campaigns has provoked backlash from various sectors concerned about the implications for human jobs in the fashion industry. Critics argue that replacing real models with digital versions could threaten the livelihoods of models, photographers, and other creative professionals involved in traditional fashion shoots.

While H&M assures that the models will maintain rights over their digital duplicates and receive compensation akin to current deals, the move has raised questions about authenticity and the future of fashion. "We are curious to explore how to showcase our fashion in new creative ways - and embrace the benefits of new technology - while staying true to our commitment to personal style," stated H&M's chief creative officer Jörgen Andersson.

The fashion retailer is collaborating with Swedish tech firm Uncut to bring these AI models to life, reflecting a broader trend among fashion brands like Levi Strauss & Co., which have explored similar AI-driven strategies.

In compliance with social media platform requirements, H&M's AI-generated posts will carry watermarks to inform audiences of the digital nature of the content. Nevertheless, concerns persist despite these transparency measures. However, these moves have often been met with scepticism due to their perceived threat to traditional roles within the industry. American influencer Morgan Riddle criticised H&M's decision as "shameful," expressing fears over potential job losses on set.

Model Alliance founder Sara Ziff voiced "serious concerns about the use of digital replicas without meaningful protections in place." She highlighted the risk of AI transitioning roles historically filled by humans, raising critical questions about consent and compensation in the fashion sector.

While some in the modelling industry view AI as a potential avenue for accepting more work, the overarching impact on workers' rights and job security remains contentious. As digital content becomes more pervasive, the fashion industry faces a challenging balancing act between embracing innovation and safeguarding employment.

H&M's introduction of AI-generated models signifies a significant shift towards digitalisation in fashion, with industry stakeholders closely watching how this affects the employment landscape. The dialogue around innovation versus job displacement continues as AI's role in fashion expands.