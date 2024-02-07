Shark Tank India Season 3: Pitch about cricket bats leads to Rs 100 crore lawsuit

Shark Tank India Season 3 is in legal trouble. A pitch about a cricket bat manufacturing startup has not gone well with the Kashmir’s bat manufacturing industry, who have reportedly demanded an apology and Rs 100 crore in damages.

The bat makers have accused Sony Entertainment Televisions of airing “wrong, falsified and incorrect data”. The episode in question was aired on January 30 featuring two entrepreneurs from Kashmir – Saad and Hamad Tramboo of Tramboo Sports.

Tramboos' claimed to be the exclusive makers of Kashmir willow cricket bats, bagging a Rs 30 lakh deal. The upset bat makers of the state how accused the brothers and the network airing the show of disseminating misinformation about Kashmir willow bats.

They allege the misrepresentations are deterimental to the reputation of the entire bat-making business. "We will not anybody discredit Kashmiri bat makers," a spokesperson Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) said.

The body charged Sony Television allowing this “misinformation and discrediting of the hard work and dedication of the bat manufacturers”.

The body alleged that the bats made by Tramboo brothers belong to a member of their association. "They need to clear this misinformation on the same show and apologise for misleading the people”.

The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir has sent a legal notice to Sony and the two Kashmiri participants.



The new sharks in Shark Tank India Season 3 are Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Ronnie Screwvala, and Varun Dua.