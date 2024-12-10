Shark Tank India Season 4 to premiere on Jan 6 on Sony Liv: Check new sharks, other details

The highly anticipated fourth season of Shark Tank India is set to stream exclusively on Sony LIV starting January 6, 2025. This new season continues the show's tradition of showcasing the journeys of emerging entrepreneurs, offering viewers a front-row seat to intense negotiations and potentially life-changing investments.

New sharks and hosts join the show

This season brings exciting new additions to both the panel of investors and the hosting team.

Notably, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and Viraj Bahl- Founder and Managing Director of Veeba /VRB Consumer Products, join the sharks, bringing his wealth of entrepreneurial experience and insight.

He will join established investors including Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAt), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts), and Varun Dua (ACKO). Together, they will assess inventive and bold business ideas from entrepreneurs across India.

Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki will serve as hosts for the season, promising an engaging atmosphere filled with fun, dynamic pitches and discussions.

What to expect this season?

As in previous iterations, Shark Tank India will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to present their ideas and seek investment based on business potential and vision. The season is expected to highlight inspiring stories of innovation and risk-taking. The newly released trailer teases motivational narratives, with entrepreneurs not only seeking financial backing but also mentorship and guidance from the sharks. One highlighted pitch suggests the dramatic growth potential, with one business journeying from 10 crores to 400 crores in just three years.

When and where to watch?

Shark Tank India Season 4 will be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting January 6, 2025. Fans of the show should mark their calendars for another thrilling season filled with entrepreneurial spirit, high-stakes negotiations, and transformative opportunities.

New season and new controversies

At the press meet for the latest season held last week, India Today Digital asked the sharks if this development left them worried and if they were ensuring a clause in their contracts to avoid facing a similar situation in the future.

Responding to this, Aman Gupta, boAt's co-founder and chief marketing officer and an 'OG Shark' on the show, said, "Aisa kuch nahi hai (There's nothing like this). I am the perfect example. I have not sponsored this show, and yet I have been on this show for the last four seasons."

(With inputs from Sana Farzeen)