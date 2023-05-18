'She was brusque': Twitter user recalls when an air hostess didn't recognise Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty may be counted among India's richest, however, when it comes to their personal lives, everything about them is low-key and subdued.

Every now and then, stories of the legendary business tycoon and his author and philanthropist wife pop up on social media that are reflective of their humility and genuine nature.

For instance, Sudha Murty recently recounted how an immigration officer refused to believe her residential address when she wrote in the form '10 Downing Street', the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of UK, where her son-in-law and British PM Rishi Sunak and daughter Akshata Murty reside currently.

Now, a Twitter user also recalled his encounter with the Infosys co-founder.

Anindya Chatterjee, CEO of Saleswah CRM, said he sat next to Narayana Murthy on a flight from Singapore to Hong Kong in the early 2000s. He also narrated that the air hostess didn't recognise him.

"NM and me was on the same flight Sin-Hkg sector. I was traveling business (upgrade) and the man on the other side of the aisle was him. Early 2000s. The airhostess didn't recognise him, in fact was brusque when he requested that his jacket be taken away," he tweeted.

In response to the tweet, another Twitter user shared a story of their encounter with Narayana Murthy. The user said that in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Infosys billionaire would fly economy class on the Pune-Bengaluru route.

"Can't speak about the situation now. But in the late 90s/early 2000s, NM used to commute economy class Pune-Bangalore in sarkari Indian Airlines," she said.