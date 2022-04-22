Shillong Lottery result today: Timings; where to check Teer first, second round numbers online

The results of the Shillong Teer for Friday, April 22 will be declared soon. Meghalaya Teer game is a popular game in North East India. The results of the first round are declared at 4:15 pm while that of the second round are released at 4:45 pm. Those who had participated in the Shillong Teer for April 22 can view the results at www.meghalayateer.com.

What is Shillong Teer Lottery?

The Shillong Teer Lottery is different from the regular state-organized lotteries in the country as the winners for this are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, the lottery winner is determined by the number of 'Teer' (arrows) shot. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery. The event is organised by the Meghalaya Lottery Department at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The lottery is named after the capital city of Meghalaya.

This lottery is legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

How to check Shillong Teer Results

Participants can check the results by following these steps

Step 1: Log onto www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink of the result with the date April 22

Step 3: A new page will open where the result will be mentioned.

Shillong Teer Prizes

The winner of the first round gets a chance to collect a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet they make. The winner of the second round gets to collect a sum of Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet made. If participants win both rounds they get the chance to collect a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made. If they manage to win this also, this is called the Fourcast.

How is Shillong Teer played?

If you want to take part in this lottery, you can purchase tickets at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. The ticket price of the Shillong Teer game is set between Rs 1 and Rs 100. The participants have to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each. In the second round, the same number of archers are allowed to shoot not more than 20 arrows.

For the convenience of the participants of the July 22 Shillong Teer Lottery, the number of arrows shot has been limited to between 700 and 200.

