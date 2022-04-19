Shillong Lottery result today: When, where to check first, second round numbers online 

Popular archery-based lottery Shillong Teer is played inside the state of Meghalaya. Legally governed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982, this game is organised by the Meghalaya Lottery Department at the Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

If you want to take part in this lottery, you can purchase tickets at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Winning numbers for the first and second rounds of the lottery can be checked on the official Meghalaya Teer website- meghalayateer.com at 4pm and 5 pm respectively.

The winning numbers for today will be uploaded on the website soon. Winning number for the first and the second rounds on April 18 was 61.

Participants have to guess the correct number in either of the rounds or both the rounds. Participants can shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and a maximum of 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within 2 minutes.

Participant gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet if he/she guesses the number for the first round correctly while the one who guesses the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The one who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast.

