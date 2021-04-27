Shillong Teer result April 27: Jowai Teer first and second round; when, where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. This game is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday, and most people attend church on that day.

This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. The target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Participants have to complete each round of shooting in 5 minutes.

Shillong Teer Result today

Results of this lottery are based on the number of arrows shot. All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com to check the winning numbers for the first and the second round.

Results for the first and the second round on April 27 will be updated at 4 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday on the official website. Winning numbers for Monday (April 26) are 29 for the first round and 18 for the second round.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

Participants can bag Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas in the second round, they can get Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. A participant scores a 'forecast' if he manages to predict both the numbers correctly. In case of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

Also read: Shillong Teer result 17 April: Shillong Teer Day Target Numbers; first and second round

Also read: Shillong Teer result, April 19, Jowai Meghalaya Teer timing; 1st, 2nd round updates

Also read: Shillong Teer result 21 April; Jowai Teer first and second round