Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab confesses to crime, says he has no regrets

Aaftab Poonawala, who underwent a polygraph test on Tuesday for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, confessed that he had no regrets for killing his partner. Sleuths in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials said that Aaftab confessed that he had killed Shraddha and said he has no guilt about the crime. Aaftab underwent the polygraph test at the FSL in Rohini for the sixth time amid high security on Tuesday.

Aaftab also confessed to dumping Shraddha's chopped body parts into the Mehrauli jungle and said that he had been dating several women after Shraddha was killed. As per a news report in India Today, Aaftab's behaviour was normal and calm during the polygraph session. He told the police that he had already given the details of the Shraddha murder case to the investigating officers.

Earlier, the first session of the polygraph test on Aaftab was deferred after he said he was not well. The second session of the test on November 23 was also deferred and the second and third sessions were conducted on November 25 and 26, respectively.

As per news reports, a senior FSL official has said that Aaftab’s polygraph test is now complete and a detailed report will be shared in a day or two with the Delhi Police.

As per news reports, Aaftab’s confession in the polygraph test, or in the narco-analysis test that follows, might not be taken as evidence. But any material proofs that may surface can be used in the court as evidence.

Aaftab will now undergo narco-analysis tests at a lab in Rohini on December 1 and 5 after a local court on Tuesday allowed Delhi Police to conduct the test. Earlier, police had said that the narco analysis would be conducted at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini by a team of experts from the FSL.

Aaftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha and dismembered her body into 35 pieces. Following the murder, he allegedly kept the body pieces in a 300-litre fridge and dumped in a jungle in a span of 18 days.

He was arrested on November 12 after Shraddha's father, who was not in touch with her for almost a year of their mutual difference, went to the cops as her friends told him she hadn't spoken to them too for months.

Aaftab was first sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Delhi Police has also recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aaftab to cut the body of his girlfriend Shraddha.

