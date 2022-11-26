Shraddha Walkar murder case: Polygraph test on Aaftab ends, he may undergo narco analysis

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, on Friday, underwent a marathon polygraph test for another day. But cops said that the test could not be completed. This comes as Aaftab’s police custody has also ended on Friday even as the investigation in the case is on.

According to the officials, the polygraph test, which lasted for nearly three hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), couldn’t be completed on Friday as Aaftab was unwell. Aaftab had undergone a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday.

Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II, said, “Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today.”

They further added that he will undergo a medical examination today. However, officials at the facility also revealed that they found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well. A team of FSL officers is likely to hand over the report to Delhi Police in a day or two.

According to the experts, Aaftab had co-operated with the investigators to some extent but remained largely evasive. He may undergo a narco analysis test if reports reek of discrepancies. A senior FSL official said all sessions related to the test have been completed, including the pre, main and post-stages of the procedure.

The official said "Our forensic experts will analyse the recordings and make a report accordingly. He (Aaftab) can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody.”

A series of questions related to the Shraddha Walkar murder case were asked in the polygraph test. Some of the questions asked in the test were the sequences of events that led to the murder, the accused's relationship with Walkar, reason for their strained relationship, place where he dumped the body parts, type of weapon used, among others.

As per the official, these questions were intended to check for discrepancies in his statement. He further added that the results will be handed over to the investigators within two-three days.

Aaftab had allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces, before dumping them across the national capital and surrounding areas. Reportedly, he kept it in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those over several days past midnight.

The cops are yet to find the victim's skull and remaining body parts as well as the weapon used to dismember the body.

(With inputs from agency)