'Shubman Gill is just 23, he is the future': Twitter exults over batsman's 'magical' 200 against New Zealand

Indian batter Shubman Gill's sparkling double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday has won internet's hearts, with many netizens saying his boundless talent is finally getting its due.

Gill on Wednesday completed 1,000 ODI runs, becoming the fastest Indian and joint second-fastest international player to do so. In the match, Gill scored 208 from just 149 balls. His knock was decorated with 19 fours and nine sixes. His strike rate during the inning was an impressive 139.60. In 19 matches and 19 innings, Gill has scored 1,102 runs at an average of 68.87. He has scored three centuries and five half-centuries in his budding ODI career so far. His best individual score is 208

Gill, 23, is the youngest double centurion in the history of ODI cricket. He has overtaken compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had recently smashed 210 against Bangladesh in December 2022. Before this, Rohit Sharma was the youngest double centurion, having scored one in 2013 when he was 26. Gill is the fifth Indian batter to do so. Sachin Tendulkar was the first-ever batter to smash a double hundred in ODIs. After this, this feat was repeated by Rohit Sharma (thrice), Virender Sehwag, Ishan Kishan before Gill smashed his double ton.

Internet was effusive in praise over Gill's batting histrionics in Hyderabad and so were the senior cricketers.

"These are the types of innings that make cricket much more interesting and entertaining," tweeted Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga.

Top knock from Shubman Gill👏

Classical yet Powerful.

Congratulations for scoring your first double century and becoming the youngest player ever to do that.

These are the types of innings that make cricket much more interesting and entertaining🔥 #INDvNZ — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) January 18, 2023

"A double century against @BLACKCAPS is a testament to his skill and determination. Congrats on the milestone," tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Gill hitting a hat-trick of sixes to get to his double hundred was praised by one and all.

"Sachin Tendulkar took 21 years to finally score an ODI double hundred. Shubman Gill has done it only in his second year. Generational talent," quipped a Twitter user.

"Sublime, Magnificent and as Regal as it gets," tweeted former Team India coach Ravi Shastri about Gill's knock.