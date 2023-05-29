Shubman Gill's talents vs Dhoni's legacy: Anand Mahindra reveals his pick for the IPL 2023 final

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings faced a delay due to inclement weather in Ahmedabad. The match, originally scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, was moved to the reserve day.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly speculated on the outcome of the finals, both teams presented compelling arguments for their victory. With a lineup of legendary players and promising newcomers, fans found themselves divided in their support for the grand finale.

Among the ardent supporters was Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group. When asked about his preferred team for the 2023 final, Mahindra attempted to maintain a neutral stance, expressing admiration for players from both sides.

Mahindra revealed his admiration for the talent of Shubman Gill, stating that he was a "believer" in Gill's abilities. However, he also confessed to being an avid fan of MS Dhoni and expressed his hope for the esteemed cricketer to secure his legacy with a "trail of glory" in the final. The billionaire concluded by wishing the best team a victorious outcome.

On Twitter, Mahindra shared his sentiments, writing, "I was asked which team I'm supporting in tonight's #IPL2023Final. Well, I'm a believer in Shubhman's talents and would like to see them shine tonight. BUT I'm a bigger fan of #MSDhoni and can't help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight. So let the best team win…!"

The IPL 2023 Final is scheduled to be held on Monday between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. The stakes are high, as both teams aim to etch their names in history.

The Gujarat Titans seek to become two-time champions in their first two seasons, hoping to join the elite club of teams that have won back-to-back titles in the competition's history.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings are determined to claim their fifth title in the competition, thereby matching the impressive record of the Mumbai Indians, who have also secured five titles in the IPL's history.

