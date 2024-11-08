Sidhu Moosewala's parents reveal his younger brother's face, netizens are in awe of 'cutest baby'

In a touching tribute to their late son, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have released a video featuring their newest family member, a baby boy named Shubhdeep. The newborn, who was welcomed into the world in March 2023, is seen in the video wearing a turban, evoking fond memories of his late brother, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

The video, shared on Instagram, captures Balkaur Singh as he lovingly feeds the baby with a spoon. It also includes heartfelt moments with medical staff who played a crucial role in the delivery process, showcasing Balkaur cutting a celebratory cake with the doctors present.

The Instagram post read, "There is a certain depth in sight, which understands every truth of our lives, there is a priceless light beyond words and innocence of the face, which always makes us feel that the face which was entrusted to the Almighty with wet eyes is the death of that face. With the blessings of God and the prayers of all brothers and sisters, we are visiting again in a small form. We belong to Waheguru. I will always be grateful to him for his immense blessings."

Previously, Balkaur announced the arrival of their son in a heartfelt Instagram post written in Punjabi. He expressed gratitude to the millions of Shubhdeep's fans for their well-wishes and thanked the Almighty for the safe arrival of the baby. "My wife’s health is fine, and we are incredibly thankful for the support we have received from our well-wishers," he wrote.

Balkaur Singh has been open about his wife's pregnancy journey, addressing the potential rumours surrounding it. At 58 years old, Charan Kaur conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and just days ago, Balkaur took to Facebook to encourage supporters to disregard unfounded speculation. "There are too many rumours circulating about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all," he said.

Sidhu Moosewala tragically passed away on May 29, 2022, in a violent attack that shocked fans worldwide.