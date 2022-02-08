Simple One gets a motor upgrade; boosts e-scooter's performance, efficiency

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company Simple Energy on Tuesday said that it has upgraded its flagship scooter Simple One's motor for better performance and efficiency, making the e-scooter the torquiest in the entire product segment.

The company claimed that the new motor would not only enhance the performance of the scooter but also add to efficiency and provide better thermal management. The built in-house 8.5kWh motor can help Simple One to reach 0-40kmph acceleration time in under 2.85 seconds. The efficiency has also gone up to 96 per cent.

Simple Energy said that the new motor, which is an upgrade to the already existing unit, can produce 72 Nm of torque, which is the highest in the industry. The new motor allows the e-scooter to house a 4.8 kWh battery pack, which can provide a range of over 200 km, it said.

Commenting on the upgrade, Simple Energy CEO Suhas Rajkumar said, "This breakthrough is an upgrade on efficiency and performance for us as the motor is the key to a perfect EV. 50 iterations later, this has only added to making the scooter even better. We are certain that the end consumer will be thrilled to experience it.”

Simple One e-scooter will be delivered to customers starting June, the company said.

Simple Energy had revealed its e-scooter Simple One on August 15 last year, with pre-bookings commencing the same day. Simple One will compete against the likes of Ola Electric S1 and Ather 450X.