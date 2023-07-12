‘Simply not smart’: Eka Mobility’s Sudhir Mehta on Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal remark about ‘aging ICE brands

Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and its subsidiary Eka Mobility, Dr Sudhir Mehta, has responded to Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal’s critical post on “aging western ICE motorcycle brands”. Mehta said ditching ICE and contract manufacturing is “simply not smart”, even as the need of the hour is the transition to EVs.

“My company and I are actively involved in the EV space. I personally am a proponent of both home grown innovation, and the country’s need to transition to EV. But your drastic stand against ICE and contract manufacturing is uncalled for. We need to take on the world together,” he said.

The Chairman of Eka Mobility that is involved in the business of revolutionising commercial electric vehicles, including buses, said, “Ditching ICE and contract manufacturing that provide millions of jobs, fuel the economy, and earn billions in foreign exchange is simply not smart. We're finally entering an age where Indian-made, designed, and manufactured brands can take on the global giants, but it's crucial to remember our significant exports and embrace global cooperation.”

Mehta’s comments come after Bhavish Aggarwal critiqued the ICE motorcycle brands in the country. “I can’t understand why some companies are falling head over heels to contract manufacture aging western ICE motorcycle brands in India. We’ll build the future of motorcycling with EVs and #MakeInIndia for the whole world!” he said. His comments came after the launch of the Triumph Speed 400, a partnership between Bajaj and Triumph, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh.

Sudhir Mehta said that Ola’s e-scooter tech is based on a Dutch company that they had acquired. Before starting its production on Ola e-scooters, the company that was originally a ride-hailing company, rivaling Uber, had acquired Amsterdam-based e-scooter company Etergo. Etergo’s scooters were known for their swappable, high energy density batteries that give it a range of up to 240 km.

Bhavish,

My company and I are actively involved in the #EV space. I personally am a proponent of both home grown innovation, and the country’s need to transition to EV. But your drastic stand against ICE and contract manufacturing is uncalled for.



We need to take on the world… https://t.co/JCklBkrw1O — Dr. Sudhir Mehta (@sudhirmehtapune) July 11, 2023

“And let's not forget that your very own e-scooter is based on a Dutch company that you acquired. Instead of tearing down the past, let's focus on building the future together— a future where Indian innovation shines, while also recognizing the value of existing industries that drive our economy,” said Mehta, adding that a balanced and pragmatic approach is the need of the hour and not a radical one.

‘Make in India’ is not about creating products in India but becoming the world’s factory, Mehta said. “In contract manufacturing, China is far far ahead, however, with our automotive manufacturing capabilities and capacities, India has the potential to make a significant impact on China's dominance. That should be our goal,” he said.

Not only Mehta, other followers also questioned Bhavish Aggarwal’s disdain for ICE. One user said that ICE will stay for time and EVs can find some space in the industry too, while another said that EV is definitely the future, ICE and EVs will co-exist, with EVs having an upper edge of 75-25 market share or higher.

“India will continue to be the largest market for 2 wheelers. You can get new products in the market to compete with ICE motorcycles but that market will remain solid,” said another user.

Also read: ‘Invest more in R&D’: Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal on how companies can become self-reliant

Also read: 'Top cars, no cancellations': Bhavish Aggarwal announces Ola Prime Plus service in Bengaluru