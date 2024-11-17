'Simpsons did it again': Netizens claim show predicted Jake Paul's victory over Mike Tyson

The internet was abuzz with excitement and disbelief after Jake Paul's stunning victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson. But what truly caught the attention of netizens was a peculiar claim: The Simpsons had predicted this outcome years ago.

A viral video circulating online shows a scene from the popular animated series where a character resembling Mike Tyson is seen struggling against a younger, more agile opponent. The uncanny resemblance between the scene and the actual fight has led many to believe that the Simpsons had somehow foreseen the future.

Just announced.



JAKE PAUL V ABE SIMPSON LIVE ON NETFLIX 2025.#PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/79aqTNmgOc — Elliott Lovejoy (@ElliottLovejoy) November 16, 2024

While the exact clip and the specific episode remain unconfirmed, the viral video has sparked widespread discussion and speculation. Social media users have been sharing the clip, adding humorous captions and memes. Many have praised the Simpsons' creative team for their apparent ability to predict future events.

Netflix's first venture into live sports streaming saw huge success, with the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul drawing a global peak of 65 million viewers. However, many viewers reported connection issues and frozen screens.

"We crashed the site," said 27-year-old Paul after defeating 58-year-old Tyson. "This is the biggest event."

According to an internal memo from Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone, obtained by Bloomberg News, Netflix's live stream of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight reached a peak of 65 million viewers, putting it on par with some of the biggest sporting events.

However, the event wasn't without hiccups. Frustrated fans flooded social media with complaints about streaming glitches. Downdetector reported over 100,000 users facing network issues during the live event, with common complaints about slow buffering and interruptions. Even during the broadcast, Evander Holyfield struggled to hear the host while discussing his iconic fight with Tyson.