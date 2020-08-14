Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in critical condition, shifted to ICU

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, also known as SPB, is in critical condition and has been shifted to ICU. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in early August. He was admitted to a hospital soon afterwards and continued to be in stable condition till yesterday, according to MGM Healthcare bulletin.

The hospital's statement read, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms for Covid-19 since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical."

The statement further said, "He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored."

MGM Healthcare had admitted SPB on August 5 after he was showing mild symptoms of COVID-19. He was later tested for COVID-19 and the results came out positive.

Some doctors had suggested that SPB should practice home isolation instead of hospitalisation but he decided against it as some of his family members were worried. SPB was confident that he would be discharged in a couple of days, but things seem to have taken a turn for the worst.

SPB released a video on August 5 in which he is describing his condition. He has requested people not to call him and bother him as he is not able to answer phone calls.

In the video, he said, "Since two-three days, I was having a little discomfort. I had chest congestion, which for a singer is nothing to worry. I also had a cold and fever on and off. I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital to get it checked. Doctors said that it's a mild case of corona and I was asked to stay home and take medication as prescribed. But, I didn't want to do that as my family is very concerned. So, I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here and I am in good hands. I am in good health and nobody has to worry about me. So, please don't bother to call me and find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except for the cold. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be alright. Thank you for your concern. I couldn't attend every single call. I have come here mostly to take rest so that there won't be any disturbance. Thank you. I am fine, I will be fine (sic)."

Last month, SP Balasubrahmanyam and lyricist Vairamuthu collaborated on a song based on COVID-19. The song was created to spread awareness among the public.

