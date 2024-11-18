'Smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than...': Netizens react as Delhi sees the worst ever pollution with AQI hitting 500 in some areas

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous level of 494 in some areas. This severe pollution episode has led to widespread health concerns and has prompted netizens to draw comparisons with the air quality in Bengaluru.

Social media users have taken X to express their frustration and concern over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. Some have even joked that smoking in Bengaluru might be a healthier option than breathing the polluted air in Delhi. "Smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than doing Yoga in Delhi," a user wrote on X.

Smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than doing Yoga in Delhi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 18, 2024

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was nearing 'Severe plus' levels on Monday, prompting the implementation of the highest anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). By 6 pm, the AQI had reached 494, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The alarming air quality levels have forced people to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities. Schools and colleges have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect students from the harmful effects of air pollution.

As part of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the government has implemented a ban on all construction and demolition activities, with exceptions for projects related to defence, Metro, railways, airports, and healthcare. Additionally, diesel-powered medium and heavy vehicles (BS-IV and below) are prohibited from entering Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or providing emergency services. Chief Minister Atishi has also stated that all schools will switch to online classes for students, except for those in classes 10 and 12, until further instructions are given.

Of the 36 air monitoring stations in Delhi, 13 reported AQI readings of 499 or 500, indicating extremely hazardous air quality. Some of these stations include India Gate, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Siri Fort, Punjabi Bagh, North Campus, and Rohini.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court criticized the Delhi government for its delayed enforcement of stricter anti-pollution measures and issued a warning that any easing of these restrictions cannot proceed without its prior approval.

Meanwhile, dense fog at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport caused significant disruption, delaying over 80 flights by 30 minutes to an hour. Passengers have been advised to check with airlines for updated schedules.

Rail services were also affected, with around 30 trains running late due to low visibility. Delays ranged from 3 to 4 hours, impacting major trains like the New Delhi-Kochuveli Express, Jammu Sampark Kranti, AP Express, Jammu Rajdhani, and Goa Sampark Kranti, as reported by Indian Railways.