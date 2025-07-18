'So glad Coldplay could be of service': Netizens after Astronomer CEO's alleged affair with HR head gets exposed on camera

British band Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, has gone viral on social media after he accidentally exposed a CEO allegedly having an affair with his company's HR head at one of the band's recent concerts. The live stream camera accidentally caught a moment between the two.

The Coldplay frontman playfully mentioned a man and a woman embracing each other at the concert.

"Just look at these two... Oh, either they're having an affair, or they're just really shy," Martin commented. After this, Byron could be seen ducking to avoid being seen, and the woman covered her face and turned around.

The man who was caught was identified as Andy Byron, CEO of US tech company Astronomer, whereas the woman is the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. Byron is married and has two children, as per news reports.

Soon after the incident went viral, netizens decided that it was time to have a field day with this one, mocking the ridiculous manner in which the two were caught in public.

"That CEO getting caught having an affair is all over tl! So glad Coldplay could be of service (sic)," a user commented.

"Imma give Coldplay streams today just for Chris Martin being funny and messy as hell for calling that CEO and HR Chief for having for an affair in 4K," another user wrote.

"The internet found out he's married and she knows. Imagine being caught having an affair by Coldplay (sic)," a third user said.

"Man ALL YOU HAD TO DO was no-sell it. If you hadn't gone down like you'd been shot, nobody would've ever known. What, you think your spouses are sat at home watching Coldplay jumbotron footage??? You've absolutely played yourselves," a fourth user said in jest.

Some users even shared memes to have some fun.