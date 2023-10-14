Sonam Kapoor sends legal notice to YouTuber for cracking jokes on her

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has sent a legal notice to a YouTuber named Raginyy for cracking jokes on her in a video titled "Soham Papoor NOT A R0@$T video." The notice alleged that the video was defamatory and had caused damage to Kapoor's reputation.

The notice stated that the video, posted by content creator Raginyy, has had an adverse impact on Kapoor's reputation, her husband Anand Ahuja, and their fashion brands. The notice also stated that the video contains defamatory remarks and is a violation of Kapoor's right to privacy. The notice demands that Raginyy remove the video and issue a public apology.

The video which was captioned "No hate is intended for the parties involved in the video, all references and commentary is meant for lighthearted entertainment only," was uploaded 5 months ago on YouTube. Notably, before the feud, the video had only received about 4k views; now, it has received 77k views.

Five months ago, the YouTuber @Raginyy, had a humble Instagram following of 7,000 users. But after Sonam Kapoor sent her a legal notice her followers on Instagram have jumped to 38.3K. The subscribers to her YouTube channel have also increased to 11.2K.

“The reported fake post is illegally uploaded content belonging to our client Ms Sonam Kapoor Ahuja,” the notice said. “These actions are not authorised by our clients. Kindly delete the reported link and ensure that you do not allow your platform to be used for the mentioned activities,” it added.

The notice also stated that Sonam Kapoor and her husband have tasked an Online Reputation Management (ORM) solution provider “to undertake all activities & actions over the Internet to engage and neutralize fake profiles created in the names of our family members, illegal rumours, misquote in interviews, photos, comments personal information uploaded on social media, defamatory comments, trolls, concocted stories, gossips, negative news and negative review about our fashion brands and businesses that would be potential targets for sabotage across the Internet”.

The YouTuber was also warned in the notification that if she does not comply with the request, Sonam Kapoor may take "necessary action to safeguard her reputation."

After receiving a legal warning, the YouTuber took to Instagram to share a copy of the notification with the remark, "Bro has lost his mind over one video." "The video was about dumb statements made by Sonam Kapoor. But in the starting, I said that whatever statements the actor has made, we make similar ones too at times. It is a normal human thing to say dumb things sometimes. I have defended Sonam more than I insulted her in that video," she said.

Also Read: Who is Azhar Iqubal? The new shark joining Zomato and OYO Room CEOs for Shark Tank India Season 3