Sonu Sood helps family of Zomato delivery boy killed by speeding Mercedes

Sonu Sood's magnanimous gestures are not hidden from anyone in the country, thanks to social media and the man's will to go out of his way to help others. This time the actor has come forth to help the family of a 19-year-old delivery guy who lost his life in a road accident.

Delivery boy Satish Parasnath Gupta, who reportedly worked for Zomato, was hit by a speeding Mercedes car. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but couldn't be saved. The boy was 19 years old.

When Sood got to know about the incident, he jumped in to help the family of the deceased. The Bollywood actor has helped many people post the lockdown. He helped many migrant workers get back home. He and his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with workers and then arrange transportation - buses, trains and even chartered flights as well as food for the stranded migrants.

The reel life villain has amassed a huge following because of his benevolence. Recently, while shooting his upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his new found image of a hero.

Sood is also getting 'hero roles' now. The actor said, "I am getting all hero roles now. I have got four-five brilliant scripts. Let's hope. It's new beginnings. It is a new pitch and it will be nice and fun."

