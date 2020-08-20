SOS Sonu Sood: 19,000 FB messages, 6,741 Twitter DMs, 1,137 mails for help flood actor's inbox

Actor Sonu Sood who has emerged as the modern-day messiah of sorts for the common people took to Twitter to share how the pressure to help has exponentially increased. He took to social media to also apologise for not being able to reach out to everyone. "It is humanly impossible," he said.

In a tweet, Sonu Sood said, "1,137 mails, 19,000 FB messages, 4,812 Insta messages, 6,741 Twitter messages. Today's HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message."

Sonu Sood is also very active on Twitter and is usually seen replying to messages for help. He is also frequently seen -- as is now very well-known -- agreeing to help people.

Sood's ascent to this avatar was first noticed when he arranged buses for migrants amid the lockdown. Most recently, the actor sent migrant workers back to their villages in Maharashtra and Konkan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Reportedly, 300 workers have already left and more are scheduled to leave soon. He arranged for buses, trains and flights for workers.

The actor is not only helping people across the country but also assisting in the evacuation of medical students in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and the Philippines.

Sonu Sood also has an initiative, Pravasi Rojgar, through which his team has employed over a lakh. Additional 10,000 are lined up.

He has reportedly been approached by filmmakers for films on his philanthropy. The actor is writing a book on his missions. "I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book," he said in a statement.

