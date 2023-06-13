Sourav Ganguly says winning IPL is more difficult than winning World Cup, gets slammed on Twitter

Defending the decision to choose Rohit Sharma to replace Virat Kohli as the skipper of the Indian team across formats, former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Monday made a bizarre comment that winning the IPL is more difficult than winning the World Cup.

India lost the crucial final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Kennington Oval in London by 209 runs, which was their fourth ICC final in the last 10 years.

Recently, Sharma had to face the fury of the netizens after India’s crushing defeat.

Ganguly said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was not ready for Virat Kohli to step down as India's Test captain. At that time, Sharma was the best option to lead India at the highest level. He said that having captained Mumbai Indians (MI) to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, Sharma has the ingredients to be a successful skipper.

Backing Sharma, he added that winning the IPL is more difficult than winning the World Cup.

“I have full faith in Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions,” he said.

“The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost. Even two years ago, we lost the WTC final. We reached the semis of the T20 World Cup. So, the selectors picked that person who was the best for the job,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to Aaj Tak.

But Ganguly got criticised by Twitterati for defending Sharma.

