'Squid Game' season 2 and 3 soon? Director says he's in talks with Netflix

Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that he is in talks with Netflix for a possible second and third season of the globally popular show.

The South Korean thriller, starring Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, and Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, tells the story of a mysterious contest where 456 players from all walks of life and in deep financial debt, are invited to play a series of deadly games to win 45.6 billion won prize money.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3," Hwang said in an online interview with Korean broadcaster KBS, according to a report by Korea Times. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon," he added.

It is the first time that the director-writer has hinted at the possibility of a third season of the biggest Netflix original series after he confirmed a plan to produce another season in a media interview last month.

He said the next season will feature the story of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the final winner of the deadly contest.

The series was released on September 17 and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

