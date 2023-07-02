Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup 

Sri Lanka on Sunday registered a thumping victory against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club to become the first team from the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers to qualify for the main tournament.

Maheesh Theekshana's stupendous bowling with four wickets helped Sri Lanka dismiss Zimbabwe for 165 runs in 32.2 overs. Zimbabwe, however, performed really bad as they lost quick wickets early on and struggled to recover.

Sean Williams scored 56 runs, and Sikandar Raza contributed 31 runs. Zimbabwe's innings fell apart when both batsmen were dismissed, and they were bowled out for 165 runs. Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka claimed three wickets, while Theekshana took four. Sri Lanka's bowlers dominated as Zimbabwe's innings faltered.

Sri Lanka got off to a good start in their chase of Zimbabwe's 165-run total, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne being conservative in the first overs.

Even after the efforts of Zimbabwe's bowlers, Nissanka emerged as the more aggressive of the two openers. He batted with assurance and authority, finally scoring his 10th ODI half-century. Karunaratne, on the other hand, gave the cooperation solid support and valuable runs. Ngarava claimed Karunaratne's wicket, effectively ending their partnership. Karunaratne, meanwhile, had hit 30 runs before being removed. When the partnership was broken, Sri Lanka had already scored 103 runs.

Nissanka and Mendis forged a dominant partnership, seizing control of the game and leading Sri Lanka to victory. Nissanka was in superb form throughout his innings, playing with assurance and aggression.

