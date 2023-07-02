‘If Scorpio had flopped, the board would have fired me’: Anand Mahindra on how he owes his entire career to the SUV

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, on July 1 said that if the Mahindra Scorpio had flopped, the board would have fired him. Mahindra said that the Scorpio was a "trusty warhorse" that had always been at his side. He said that if the Scorpio had flopped, the board would have fired him. He also said that he owed his career to the Scorpio.

The Scorpio is an SUV that was launched by Mahindra in 2002. It was a major success for the company, and it helped to establish Mahindra as a major player in the Indian automobile market.

In his tweet, Mahindra said, "I’m sure you haven’t forgotten how we were in Nashik together to road test the prototype @hormazdsorabjee Phew, we’ve come a long way since then! But this trusty warhorse has always been at our side, ready to ride into battle with us. If it had flopped, the board would have fired me. So I owe my career to it!”

I’m sure you haven’t forgotten how we were in Nashik together to road test the prototype @hormazdsorabjee Phew, we’ve come a long way since then! But this trusty warhorse has always been at our side, ready to ride into battle with us. If it had flopped, the board would have fired… https://t.co/qklIM7lbtw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 1, 2023

Mahindra said that the Scorpio was "a turning point" for the Mahindra Group. He had earlier said that it was the first product that the company launched that was truly "Indian" in design and engineering.

Mahindra said that the success of the Scorpio was due to the hard work of the Mahindra team. He said that the team "took a lot of risks" with the Scorpio, and that they were "rewarded for their courage."

Mahindra's tweet was met with a lot of positive reactions from people on Twitter. Many people praised Mahindra for his honesty and for his willingness to take risks. Others said that the Scorpio was a "great car" and that it had "changed the Indian automobile market."

Watch: Buzzing stocks on July 3, 2023: Tata Motors, Suzlon Energy, ZEEL, Mazagon Dock, BSE, others

Also watch: SGX Nifty now GIFT Nifty; timings, how to check data, other details you need to know

"Thank you very much sir no answer for you sir we all Indians are proud to have great people like you among us sir @anandmahindra," a user wrote. "All of us who started careers at @MahindraRise draw a life inspiration from the #Scorpio story nothing short of a #StartUp idea out from a garage! So proud of what #Mahindra could give to the world. & standing ovation for #Scorpio & spirit of

@anandmahindra & @GoenkaPk," another user commented. "The role mahindra has played in development of nashik is phenomenal. I request @anandmahindra sir to consider opening office of Tech Mahindra in Nashik and be the torch bearer for other IT companies Nashik wants to grow ," a third user commented.

"@anandmahindra thank you for bringing this change to India, and to Delhi. We love SUVs! Eagerly looking forward to electric SUVs from M&M now ," a user commented.

The Scorpio is still a popular SUV in India today. It has been updated several times over the years, but it still retains its original design and engineering.

Also Watch: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosts Guru Purnima musical show ‘Parampara’; tribute paid to Reliance Founder Dhirubhai Ambani at event

Watch: Tata Motors, M&M, Ashok Leyland shares rise after monthly sales data; which auto stock should you buy? See what analysts say

Also Watch: World’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, with on-board water park, to launch in January 2024; All you need to know about Wonder of the Seas and other large cruise ships

Also Watch: Amazon India's Manish Tiwary on e-commerce giant’s aim to get 200 million customers in India, competition from Flipkart, Nykaa, growth of Prime Video and more in BT Magazine’s interview

Also Read: Heavy to heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand for next 4-5 days, light showers expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD

Watch: Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar to re-telecast from today on Shemaroo TV; Timings, star cast including Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, late Dara Singh as Hanuman; Know how the serial beat GoT ratings in 2020

Also watch: AI images of Indian actresses as Captain Marvel: Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more as the MCU superhero

Also watch: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may become first billion-dollar tour, earns $300 million from the first 22 concert dates; Ticket prices, Swifties and more to boost the popstar’s mega earnings

Also watch: India on its way to become a manufacturing and exports powerhouse? See how PLI is aiding this move, caveats of the scheme, and more