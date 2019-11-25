SSC CGL Registration 2019: Application process ends at 5pm today; check how to apply, fee, job vacancies

The registration process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) will close on Monday (November 25).

Candidates who are interested for the examination can apply online before 5 pm today on the SSC's official website ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based CGL 2019 tier-1 examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The tier-2 and tier-3 examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020, according to the official notification.

Before filling the application form of SSC CGL 2019, candidates are advised to keep the following documents and information ready:

Aadhaar, Class 10 roll number and passing year, scanned colour photographs in JPEG format of size 20KB X 50 KB (3.5 cm, x 4.5 cm), scanned signature in JPEG format of size 10 KB to 50 KB (4 cm x 3 cm)and reservation, disability certificate as per requirement.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2019:

Step 1: Visit ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Register now' on SSC's homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the form and upload all the supporting documents

Step 4: After the submission of the application form, a registration id and password will be provided.

Step 5: Once the registration id is formed, go back and log in with those assigned credential

Step 6: Then, go to 'Latest Notifications' tab and click on Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019

Step 7: Click on 'Apply'

Step 8: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 9: Fill up the application form

Please note, information in columns at S No-1 to 14 will be automatically filled from your one-time registration data which cannot be edited.

Step 10: Make payment

Step 11: Download the application form and take out its print out

Application fee for SSC CGL 2019:

Candidates who will apply for SSC CGL 2019 exam, will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Female aspirants and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

According to the official notification, the last date for making online fee payment is November 27, 2019, before 5 pm.

Staff Selection Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 for filling up of various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in different ministries, departments or organisations.

Here is a list of posts with salary details that will be filled through CGL examination 2019:

1. Under the pay Level-8 (Rs 47,600 to 1,51,100) the posts vacant are: Assistant Audit, Officer and Assistant, Accounts Officer

2. Under Pay Level-7 (Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400), there are 16 vacancies, out of which, five posts are vacant for 'Assistant Section Officer' post in the following ministries or cadre--Ministry of Railway, Ministry of External Affairs, Central Secretariat Service, Intelligence Bureau and AFHQ.

In addition to this, vacancies in two posts of Assistant are also available, one of Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector, (Central Excise), Inspector, (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Inspector.

3. Under the pay Level-6 (Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400), as many as six posts are vacant. This includes-Assistant , Assistant or Superintendent; Divisional Accountant; Sub Inspector; Junior Statistical Officer; Statistical Investigator Grade-2.

4. Under the pay Level-5 (Rs 29,200 to 92,300), job vacancies are for the posts of Auditor in Offices under C&AG, CGDA and other ministries. Also, posts of Accountants under offices under CA&G and Junior Accountant posts are also vacant.

5. Under the pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500 to 81,100), the following posts that will be filled up through this examination--Senior Secretariat Assistant or Upper Division; clerks; Tax Assistant (under CBDT and CBIC); Sub-Inspector (under Central Bureau of Narcotics); Upper Division Clerks. Please note the post 'Upper Division Clerks' is only for male candidates.