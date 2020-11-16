Students demand postponement of CA exam; ICAI firm on conducting exam as per schedule

With less than a week to go, demands for postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) exam are increasing as coronavirus cases continue to rise in many cities. Several students are seeking cancellation of the chartered accountancy exams that will begin on November 21, Saturday.

Many students took to Twitter to share their angst, with some saying their exam centres fall in containment zones or have been allotted exam centres in different states. Soon, #icaiexams and #ICAI_denies_equality were trending on Twitter. However, the ICAI denied the claims that exam centres have been allocated in containment zone. "(We have) already changed more than 20 examination centres," it said.

"ICAI Council have you ever thought that you people are doing every meeting virtually and at the same time you are forcing us to write physical exams. One common problem 'COVID-19' but different treatment why," said a Twitter user.

Recently, ICAI officially announced on Twitter that exams will be conducted as per the schedule. The institute also advised students to concentrate on studies and not to fall into any rumours.

"Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st November 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at icai.org," ICAI wrote on Twitter.

The CA Institute has also given an option to students to opt-out of the exams if they show symptoms of the virus or anyone in their family contracts the COVID-19 or if someone resides in a containment one.

However, many students have alleged bias at the hands of ICAI, saying all those who are unable to make it to the exam centres due to legit reasons should be allowed to do so.

A total of 4,71,619 students will appear for the CA exams starting from November 21 across 1,085 exam centres. The ICAI claims the maximum students appearing on any single day will be around 1,52,000 students.

